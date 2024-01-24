Will resolve issues faced by BSNL: MP Arora

Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora on Tuesday chaired a Telecom Advisory Committee (TAC) meeting at the office of Telecom general manager, Ludhiana. The MP advised the authorities concerned to hold regular meetings of TAC to ensure timely redressal of grievances and issues related to the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). MPSanjeev Arora (HT File)

Arora said this is the first time that he attended the TAC meeting since he took over as MP over a year ago. He suggested that a meeting of TAC should be held on a quarterly basis and suggested the authorities to further improve services and revenue growth of the department.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

He said the department should try to explore the private sector besides the government sector for revenue growth, adding that the time has gone when expected revenue growth could be expected after depending upon the government sector alone. He suggested that the department should offer comparatively cheaper rates for its services compared to competitors in the private sector.

Arora assured that he would take up all the issues related to municipal corporation , improvement trust, Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and Punjab government raised by the general manager in the meeting.

He and other members of TAC were apprised by the GM regarding the challenges and difficulties faced by the corporation. It was stated that BSNL has faced massive cable interruptions due to road widening and development works done in the recent past under the Smart City project. Besides, BSNL is facing difficulties in getting permission from MCL, Improvement Trust, and NHAI for laying and maintenance of local and OFC cables.