Will seek Centre’s assistance for restoration in Himachal: Jai Ram

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday sought Centre’s assistance for restoration work in the villages facing devastation due to heavy rains across Mandi. Himachal leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur (File)

Terming the destruction as unprecedented, Jai Ram, addressing a press conference on Monday, said, “This is not just one rainy season, it’s a calamity that will haunt us for decades. I will personally meet Union home minister Amit Shah and PM and will take MPs along with and push for maximum central assistance,” he said.

“We need massive help because restoration will take several years. Everything I had built in my 30 years as an MLA in my constituency has been destroyed,” said Jai Ram.

“Any financial support should be transferred directly into verified beneficiaries’ bank accounts through cheque. No one should hand over cash or donate to unverified persons. Relief must be honest and accountable,” he urged.

Welcoming the central team formed by Union home minister, Jai Ram said, “The announcement by the Union home minister to send a central team is timely and welcome. It’s essential to examine why such disasters are recurring with greater intensity every year,” he added.

Talking about the restoration work of schools, Jai Ram said, “Government schools are not being taken seriously. I shouldn’t have to appeal to NGOs for help. That’s the government’s responsibility,” he said.

He called for a special cabinet-approved package for affected houses and questioned why no notification has been issued even after 21 days. “Is it because this is the constituency of the Leader of Opposition?” he asked.

Jai Ram also criticised the state revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi and said that he was “politicising” the disaster.

“It is unfortunate that the revenue minister is trying to take political mileage. When similar disasters occurred in Kinnaur and Chamba, I visited them too. But the minister didn’t even discuss what help was needed,” he said.

“His comment that ‘you only feel pain when it hits you’ was extremely insensitive. Is he happy that 42 people died in one night?” he questioned. “I believe the Chief Minister should ask his ministers not to make such callous remarks.”

Retorting, revenue minister said, “Jai Ram Thakur is in the habit of blowing things out of proportion. His (Jai Ram) remarks lack factual basis, said Negi, while adding, “When state witnessed large-scale devastation in 2023, during the special assembly session, we urged the Centre for a special relief package and demanded that Himachal Pradesh be declared a ‘Disaster State’. Jai Ram Thakur and his team walked out of the session.”

“If you’re in opposition, act responsibly. Don’t just demand for your region; demand for all. Justice must be equal for everyone,” said Negi.