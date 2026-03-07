Will serve the of people of Himachal Pradesh in right earnest: Kavinder Gupta

On Friday, Kavinder Gupta expressed his gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for selecting him for the gubernatorial post of Himachal Pradesh. “The President, Prime Minister and home minister have given me this opportunity to serve the people of Himachal Pradesh. They have reposed their faith in me. I will try to live up to their expectations and serve the people of Himachal Pradesh in right earnest,” Gupta told HT. Kavinder Gupta

Gupta said that as the governor of Himachal Pradesh, he will uphold the dignity of the Constitution and perform his duties with dedication, impartiality and commitment.

“It is a matter of great pride and responsibility for me to serve the nation in this important role,” he said.He said the PM and HM guided him and extended full support during his tenure as the lieutenant governor (LG) of Ladakh.

The 66-year-old Gupta was appointed as the Ladakh LG on July 18, 2025. He was the third LG since the UT was carved out of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.Reacting to Gupta’s appointment, Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary said, “Congratulations to Kavinder Gupta. Ladakh was a small area, and he is a capable person. From now on, people will also recognise his capabilities.”

Choudhary further said Gupta’s appointment as the governor of Himachal Pradesh is a matter of pride for Jammu and Kashmir, as he is a “son of the soil”.Vinai Kumar Saxena, the former LG of Delhi, has been appointed Ladakh’s next lieutenant governor.