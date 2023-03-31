Will set up investment bureau to streamline investment proposals: Sukhu

To scale up the ease of doing business and minimise delay in getting requisite approvals through the single-roof facilitation mechanism, the Himachal Pradesh government is establishing an investment bureau in the state, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said. To scale up the ease of doing business and minimise delay in getting requisite approvals through the single-roof facilitation mechanism, the Himachal Pradesh government is establishing an investment bureau in the state, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said. (HT Photo)

The chief minister made the announcement on Wednesday evening while presiding over a meeting to discuss the modalities of the proposed investment bureau.

The bureau, replacing the old single-window system, will have the powers to approve investment proposals, Sukhu said.

He said that the investment bureau will be set up under the industries department and comprise officers from all departments concerned to facilitate hassle-free approvals of proposed investments. Additionally, penal provisions will be in place for the officers responsible for any delays.

Sukhu said the bureau will consist of two panel -- an executive committee headed by bureau’s CEO overseeing investment cases on a day-to-day basis and an apex committee headed by the chief minister for approving investment proposals.

He said the establishment of the bureau aims to expedite the approval process, allowing investors to start working sooner. The government will make necessary amendments in the law to empower the bureau.

The Sukhu government is expecting investments in tourism, IT, solar energy, green hydrogen and various other sectors. These investments will generate revenue for the state exchequer and offer employment opportunities to the youth, the chief minister said.