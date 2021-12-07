Will soon approach Centre for opening of trade with Pakistan via Attari: Punjab CM Channi

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday announced that he would soon write to the central government and meet Union home minister Amit Shah to press for opening trade with Pakistan via the integrated check-post (ICP) at Attari “to boost the state’s economy”.

In his address during the 15th Edition of the Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX) in Amritsar, Channi asked that if trade can be carried through sea then why was it not being allowed via the land route.

Acceding to the demand of the PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Channi announced that the foundation stone of a convention centre for PITEX over an area of 10 acres would be laid within a week for carrying out activities to promote trade and industry in the region.

Underlining the significance of the cross-border trade, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu described Amritsar as Asia’s biggest mandi. “It will open new avenues of prosperity for Punjab as trade and business activities can be carried with 34 countries,” he said.

State medical education and research minister Raj Kumar Verka and Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla were also present on the occasion.

CM dedicates five chairs at GNDU

At Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, chief minister Channi dedicated five chairs after Valmiki, Bhai Jaita (Baba Jiwan Singh), Kabir, BR Ambdekar and Makhan Shah Lubaana. Addressing the gathering, he said the ‘Punjab Model’ of his government was based on ensuring quality education and employment opportunities for all.

“Our government has already set the wheels in motion to bail out the universities from financial crisis,” he said.He, however, asked the university administration to evolve a viable mechanism for reducing fees of various courses.

Sidhu said it was the Congress that gave Punjab its first scheduled caste CM since independence. “This is a revolutionary step in line with the Constitution,” he added.

‘Punjabis will give Kejri a befitting reply’

Addressing a rally in Ranjit Avenue locality of the city, Channi said the Punjabis will give a befitting reply to the arrogance of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for what he called “challenging their dignity and honour by making derogatory remarks against our daughters and sisters”.

He also accused former CM Amarinder, Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal and the BJP of “clandestinely harming the state’s interests with an eye on the forthcoming assembly polls.

The three were hand in glove and would continue to pursue their politically motivated agenda in future too.

Earlier, Channi announced a sports complex after fourth Sikh master Guru Ramdas in the Amritsar North constituency. An internal cricket stadium will be named after Sidhu’s father Bhagwant Singh Sidhu, he said.