Will take Tarn Taran SSP’s transfer issue to logical end: Guv

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit again spoke on the issue of transferring Tarn Taran SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan after the district police arrested Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura’s brother-in-law in a case of illegal mining. Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit and DGP Gaurav Yadav addressing a press conference at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The governor, who had earlier written to chief minister Bhagwant Mann seeking a detailed report on the issue, said he is keeping tabs on the developments and will take things to a logical end.

Responding to a media query regarding the alleged political pressure that led to the transfer, he said, “I have written to the chief minister clearly saying that it was not right. If an honest officer stops anybody from doing wrong work, then he should be given a free hand.”

However, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said the state government has given free hand to the police.

The law applies equally to everyone and there is no political interference in police functioning, said Yadav.

“I have not received any reply from the CM so far,” said Purohit while interacting with media at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU).

DGP Yadav, who was also present at the press conference, said such transfers are a routine affair. “We cannot judge the situation on the basis of one incident,” he said.

The governor also claimed that he was not asked about the two-day assembly session being called by the AAP government on October 20-21.

The governor, who is on his sixth tour of border belt of Punjab under the ongoing efforts to contain the drug smuggling, arrival of drones from Pakistan and illegal mining, said due to better coordination between the police and Central security agencies in the state, the recovery of drugs increased by 50%.

“I have asked the chief secretary to set up village-level defence committees, which are currently operational in six border districts, in the remaining 17 districts,” said Purohit. Each village should have a defence committee, he asserted.

Purohit further said the village-level defence committees should also be roped in to check illegal sand mining. Drones from Pakistan are being shot down and efforts are underway to check the drug menace, he said.

