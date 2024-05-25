Will turn Anandpur Sahib into Silicon Valley: Chandumajra in Mohali

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate from Anandpur Sahib Prem Singh Chandumajra on Friday said his ambitious vision for the constituency is to transform it into a centre for information technology and tourism. SAD candidate Prem Singh Chandumajra addressing senior leaders of the party in Mohali on Friday. (HT Photo)

Addressing senior leaders of the party from both rural and urban sectors in Mohali, Chandumajra shared detailed election strategies with the leaders and engaged in an in-depth discussion on the ongoing campaign efforts. Highlighting his connection to the constituency, he noted that during his tenure in the Lok Sabha in 2014, he allocated a record sum of ₹27 crore from the local area development fund to the constituency, underscoring his dedication to its development.

Responding to questions from journalists, Chandumajra clarified the restrictions on fund allocation for Lok Sabha MPs, explaining that funds from the local area development fund can only be spent within their respective constituencies, unlike Rajya Sabha members who have the flexibility to allocate funds across the state. He said he managed to channel an additional ₹1.5 crore from the Rajya Sabha members’ quota towards development projects in Anandpur Sahib.

Chandumajra outlined his contributions to the constituency, including his role in establishing a special cargo terminal at Mohali International Airport and initiating air flights. He criticised subsequent MPs and governments for failing to advance the cargo terminal project but vowed to prioritise its completion if elected, promising substantial benefits for the state’s farmers, youth and residents.