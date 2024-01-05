Will visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya: Vikramaditya

Himachal public works department (PWD) minister Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday said that he has been invited to the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and that he would visit the temple soon. Himachal public works department (PWD) minister Vikramaditya Singh (HT File)

The minister, however, did not divulge details about the dates of his visit said that he had already informed chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu about his decision.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“My family is devout Hindu and my visit to the temple is nothing to do with politics,” the minister said.

On being asked if his visit could irk the Congress high command, Vikramaditya said, “My father brought an anti-conversion bill in Himachal and he became a chief minister.”

On the arrangements made by the department for the snowfall season, he said, “PWD has completed all the preparations and the officials have been instructed to do the restoration work. The department is prepared to deal any kind of situations. A total of 75 bulldozers and other machinery have been sent to the snowfall-heavy areas and two snow blower machines will be used for the first time to remove snow.”