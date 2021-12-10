‘Will welcome sons of soil on victorious return from Delhi borders’: Punjab CM Channi on farmers ending protests

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said that his government would welcome the returning farmers from the Delhi borders, even as those that were part of the agitation against the now repealed three farm laws would leave the protest site on Saturday.

“Punjab government will welcome the sons of the soils on their victorious return from Delhi borders,” Channi’s office, in a tweet, quoted the CM as saying. “It is the unmatched unity of the various sections of the society which forced the Modi government to roll back the draconian black bills,” he further said.

CM @CharanjitChanni says that Punjab government will welcome the sons of the soils on their victorious return from Delhi borders. CM says it is the unmatched unity of the various sections of the society which forced the Modi government to roll back the draconian black bills. pic.twitter.com/CkodZSaaWk — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) December 10, 2021

Further, he also said that the BJP government did not listen to the demands of the farmers for almost a year but now wanted to “encash the victory of the farmers” ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab next year, according to a report by news agency PTI.

He also said that 700 farmers lost their lives during the agitation and the Punjab government has provided financial aid and jobs to the family members of 350 farmers, assuring the rest would soon be compensated, according to the report.

Also read | Farmers sing, dance at Delhi border after Centre's letter on agreed demands

Earlier on Thursday, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of several farmer unions spearheading the protests, received a letter from the Union government accepting the various demands of the farmers. The demands included a committee on minimum support price, withdrawal of cases against the farmers and compensation for those dead during the year-long protests. The SKM also said that the farmers will leave for their homes on December 11.

“Warmest congratulations to all for historic triumph of the farmers’ movement & coercing Centre Govt. to accept all demands of #farmers. The year-long protest signifies a historic victory for our democracy. It is vital to remember martyrs who laid their lives during this struggle,” Channi had tweeted on Thursday after the decision.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, in his message, said, “Tonight is the last night of this Satyagraha… Will defeat the darkness of injustice with courage, Just keep moving forward on the path of justice!,” in a tweet in Hindi.