Winter school on ‘AI for water management’ begins at PAU

ICAR sponsored 21-day winter school on “Artificial intelligence for water resource management in agriculture” commenced in the department of soil and water engineering, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). Winter school on artificial intelligence for water management begins at PAU in Ludhiana. (HT)

The school started under the leadership of course director JP Singh, professor and head of the department; and course coordinators Chetan Singla and Amina Raheja. The participants from various states of India, heads of the departments of the College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (COAET), and faculty of the department, PAU, attended the inaugural function.

Chief guest Manav Indra Singh Gill, dean, postgraduate studies, PAU, impressed upon the trainees to enrich knowledge in the emerging field of AI, internet of things (IOT) and other digital technologies from this winter school and apply them for agricultural water management.

Director ICAR-ATARI Parvender Sheoran, the guest of honour, said, “AI is emerging as a new digital technology, so scientists should adopt the technology for agricultural growth considering its pros and cons.” Stating that water was a crucial resource, he underlined the need for its judicious use and management.

In his presidential remarks, Manjeet Singh, dean, College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, apprised the participants of the history of AI and its usage in different fields of agriculture.

JP Singh, while highlighting the importance of winter school, informed that various lectures on the emerging topic of “AI for water resource management in agriculture” will reform and transform the farming which at present was passing through pressing challenges.

Dr Amina Raheja, scientist at the department of soil engineering and technology, welcomed the participants and gave an overview of the topics to be covered during this training programme.