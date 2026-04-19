Witerati | The summer I turned slowness savvy

Come summer, it’s time to turn not just indoors, but also inwards. Slowness is Gen Z’s new fad, be it taking to granny hobbies like needlework, knitting or pottery-making. (Shutterstock)

It’s the season of inner journey. Paradoxically though, for most Tweeple, it is time for the outer journey. The big fat stuffed summer vacation. (Sometimes stuffy, not stuffed. What with global warming playing spoilsport).

Inwards is the new indoors. What with the slowness trend spreading its spell, like the scents of sweet peas and rajnigandhas. For better or for converse.

The digital-age trend of returning to “grandma core” pastimes or “granny hobbies” is nothing but nani-dadi nostalgia in new bottle.

The slowness wave is nothing but childhood’s summer masterclass repackaged and re-invented. With frills, fashionable jargon and fanfare.

The return to #GrandmaCore leisure hobbies is, interestingly, garnering a growing tribe of Gen Zers.

Slowness is Gen Z’s new therapy, be it taking to granny hobbies like needlework and knitting, or pottery-making and pottering about for gardening.

Blame it, or credit it, on social media fatigue. Gen Z is embracing the fad to wean itself away from doomscrolling and senseless smartphone screen time.

Sherbets & summer camps

Childhood’s summer slowness was a tale of trickle and pickle.

Summer break was a time to trundle off to summer camps or classes. Baking and cookery classes to pottery and painting workshops.

One particular workshop that had many takers was the one that honed murabba making and sherbet skills.

Since summers saw a surfeit of mangoes, what better to do with the fruity booty! The summer masterclass in making murabbas, pickles and squashes from mangoes or other seasonal fruits was thus a lesson in slowness long before the digital age drove it into a therapeutic trend. The cherry on the cake was also learning to dish out that ubiquitous summer coolant — home-made Roohafza.

Childhood’s summer slowness was a tale of new brine in old bottles. Cratefuls of old glass bottles of squashes were lugged on to a lanky Lamby (Lambretta, for the un-initiated). To be ferried back stuffed with sherbets and squashes, chutneys and concentrates.

Slowness at its sweetest best.

Childhood’s summers were thus high on slowness, yet packed with purposefulness. What better then than this return to slowness trend. Ah, but therein lies a paradox of the new-age slowness narrative.

The return to “granny hobbies” is meant to be a retreat from social media. Yet, it is meant for the social media. Slowness doesn’t get more real and Reel than this!

The curious case of “I Know What You Did Last Summer”.

(chetnakeer@yahoo.com)