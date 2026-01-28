With 40mm rain, Chandigarh sees wettest January day in 4 years

With 40 mm rain till evening, Chandigarh saw its wettest January day in four years on Tuesday. The downpour also dragged the city’s maximum temperature down by five notches to 15.5°C. Pedestrians walk through rain during cold winter weather in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this is the highest single-day January rain since January 23, 2022, when 45.9 mm was logged.

Residents can expect rainy conditions on Wednesday as well as the Western Disturbance continues to remain active.

The spell also marked the wettest day of the current winter season, surpassing the 38.3 mm recorded on January 23.

IMD officials said showers started in the morning and occurred intermittently throughout the day. IMD’s Sector 39 observatory recorded 5.7 mm rain till 5.30 pm, while the airport saw 11 mm. Fog was present early in the morning, reducing visibility to 800 metres. Wind speeds reached up to 50 km/h during the day.

IMD officials said the rains were triggered by a strong Western Disturbance affecting the region, with residual effects likely on Wednesday morning.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said brief relief is expected later in the week, but another western disturbance could bring more rain around February 1, potentially pushing temperatures further down.

While the maximum temperature saw a drop, the minimum temperature rose from 6.2°C on Monday to 10.1°C, 2.3°C above normal, on Tuesday

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to hover between 16°C and 20°C, while the minimum will remain between 8°C and 9°C.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI), which had briefly improved to the “satisfactory” category, slipped back to “moderate” on Tuesday with values between 101-200, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Since AQI is calculated as a 24-hour average, officials expect levels to return to satisfactory on Wednesday.