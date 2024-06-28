With focus on ambulances, CM flying squad inspects Panchkula hospital

A team of the CM flying squad conducted checking at the civil hospital in Sector 6 of Panchkula, with special focus on availability of ambulances, on Thursday morning. The team that reached the hospital at about 9:30 am checked the biometric attendance of employees and found a doctor absent. The flying squad members were told that the doctor had been absent for quite some time. Besides, 653 employees, including pharmacists, doctors, assistants, peons, etc., were present. The CM flying squad at the civil hospital in Panchkula on Thursday. (SANT ARORA/HT)

The team visited the outpatient ward (OPD), interacted with patients and checked the mechanism, equipment and ambulances available for patients. It also checked the call and response time of ambulances on the spot.

Officials said the hospital has eight patient-treatment vehicles, two advanced life support ambulances and 13 basic life support ambulances. The team discussed if there were any gap in providing services to the patients and mechanism in force with the hospital staff.

Civil surgeon Dr Mukta Kumar said the hospital has a usual footfall of over 4,000 to 5,000 patients in its OPDs and nearly 200 admissions. She said the hospital has enough staff, including doctors. “The hospital is catering to more patients than its capacity in relation to the availability of staff,” she added.

“We will be submitting report to the government after inspection. A doctor has been found absent. We have been told that he has been absent for some time so we will be sending a report about it,” said Hitender Kumar, member of the CM flying squad, while interacting with mediapersons.

“The primary objective of the checking was to ensure that the ambulances are in proper working order and available to the patients. Only one ambulance was present on hospital premises in which one syringe pump was missing, while other ambulances had gone to drop patients,” Kumar added.