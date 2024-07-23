With stagnant water, disease outbreaks loom large in Ludhiana

As municipal corporation (MC) gears up to tackle seasonal disease outbreaks in several high-risk areas of Ludhiana, it has failed to clear stagnant water at multiple locations across the city. The water has been sitting for several days, creating breeding grounds for flies and mosquitoes. Accumulated water at Old Vegetable Market in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

Residents have expressed their frustration over the MC’s lack of action. “It’s ironic that the MC is preparing for outbreaks but ignoring the stagnant water issue, which is a direct cause of many health problems,” said a local resident, Suresh Kumar.

There are number of locations that can be seen accumulated with water, including a vacant ground near the garbage dump adjacent to Pavilion Mall Chowk, a vacant land in Salem Tabri, a vacant land filled with chemical and coloured water just opposite to STP plant in Jamalpur, Moti Nagar road and many other low line areas which are usually ignored by the officials of civic body.

The stagnant water poses a significant health risk, contributing to the spread of diseases. “Mosquitoes and flies thrive in stagnant water, increasing the risk of malaria, dengue and other vector-borne diseases,” explained Dr. Meena Sharma, a local health expert.

Several areas across the city are affected, with large pools of water accumulating after recent rains. Residents in these areas are concerned about their health and well-being. “We’ve reported the issue multiple times, but nothing has been done. The MC needs to act quickly to clear the water and prevent further health hazards,” said Ramesh Singh, another resident.

MC joint commissioner Chetan Bunger acknowledged the issue and stated “We are aware of the problem and have directed teams to address it. Ensuring the health and safety of our residents is our top priority,” he stated.

Meanwhile, former congress councillor Mamta Ashu went live on her social media platforms and highlighted the issue of scattered garbage on main Model Town road. She said in this monsoon season, these garbage dumps can become breeding ground for mosquitoes and flies. “During the last government, several green belts and parks were made under Smart City Mission and now, these parks and green belts are not even maintained as wild grass has been grown,” she added.

Despite these assurances, residents remain sceptical. “We’ve heard promises before, but the situation hasn’t improved. We need concrete actions, not just words,” said Priya Mehra, a local shop owner.