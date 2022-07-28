Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak

The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The victims’ estimated age is 32, five and two years. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), a police spokesperson said. HTC

Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director’s office in Sirsa on Wednesday. Kharif crop had been damaged in around 111 villages in the district due to inclement weather in 2020. Contending that farmers in the district were either not compensated at all or paid very little, Bhartiya Kisan Ekta state president Lakhwinder Singh Aulakh said, “Farmers from 26 villages did not receive a single penny in compensation, while the others were paid a paltry sum against the loss incurred. Farmers have been running from pillar to post to claim compensation.”

Ambala Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Wednesday directed the Kaithal superintendent of police to register an FIR against a tehsildar who allegedly sought a bribe to demarcate land in Harsola village. The home minister, who was hearing public grievances at his residence, also asked Kaithal SP Maqsood Ahmed to submit an action-taken report in the matter. Vij also asked Ahmed to investigate the alleged misappropriation of crores by a Primary Agriculture Credit Society (PACS). The minister heard several complaints and urged the officials concerned to resolve them at the earliest.