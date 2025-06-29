Woman, 3-yr-old daughter killed as car falls into river

A woman and her daughter were killed while husband sustained serious injuries after a car they were travelling in fell into a river in Sainj area in district Kullu. The car that fell into a river in Sainj area in Kullu district on Saturday. (HT Photo)

According to police the accident occurred around 4.30 pm on Saturday evening on the Larji–Sainj road near Talara, a car went out of control and fell into the swollen river. Due to the strong current, a mother and her three-year-old daughter were swept away and lost their lives. The husband, however, survived the accident with critical injuries.

Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and the bodies of the mother and daughter were recovered about two kilometers downstream near Vihali.

According to available information, Sonu Prakash (35), a resident of Dehuri village in Gram Panchayat Banogi of Sainj, had gone to Kullu for a medical check-up of his wife Babli (27) on Saturday. Their three-year-old daughter Angel was also traveling with them in the car. On their way back, about seven kilometers from Larji, near Talara, Sonu lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road and plunged into the swollen river.

Although the car initially landed near the riverbank, the strong current swept away Babli and Angel. Sonu Prakash somehow managed to survive.

Sainj police stated that a case related to the accident has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the incident.