Woman alleges rape, 1 booked

A married woman was allegedly raped by a person on the pretext of getting her a job in Rewari on July 17, police said. In her complaint to the police, she stated that she befriended the accused, Mobind, on social media platform Instagram and he promised to arrange a job at an airport for her. According to her, he took ₹1.60 lakh from her at the Gurugram bus stand on July 3. The Rewari police have booked the accused and started an investigation.

“He took me to a café in Rewari and raped me. He clicked obscene pictures and demanded ₹50,000 more. He again came to my in-laws’ house and raped me,” she alleged.

The woman further alleged that she went to Rewari and gave ₹50,000 to him following which he took her to Delhi and arranged her stay at a paying accommodation. “Then he started blackmailing and threatening me with making the obscene pictures viral,” she added.

The Rewari police have booked the man on rape charges and started an investigation.