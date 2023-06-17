Woman booked for abetment after husband ends life in Ludhiana

The local police booked a woman for abetment to suicide after her husband ended his life in New Amarjit colony. Woman booked for abetment after husband ends life

The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of the mother of the victim.

The complainant stated that her son had married the woman 15 years ago and she had developed illicit relations with other men. When her husband objected to it, the accused started harassing him.

The complainant said that the accused had shifted to her parental house with children. On Friday, when her son went to take her back, the accused humiliated him.

The complainant alleged that after returning home, her son locked himself in the room and hanged himself from the ceiling fan.

ASI Sham Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of IPC has been lodged against the accused at Tibba police station. A hunt is on for her arrest.