Woman dies by suicide at orphanage in Mashobra

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Jun 14, 2025 08:38 AM IST

“An incident has been reported under the jurisdiction of Police Chowki Mashobra, where a 19-year-old woman, currently residing at an orphanage in Mashobra, allegedly died by suicide,” a statement issued by Shimla police said.

A 19-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at an orphanage at Mashobra in Shimla district, police said on Friday.

Officials said that as per preliminary reports, the woman was found hanging near the staircase area of the orphanage. “Police officials along with the FSL team visited the spot and carried out necessary proceedings. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the incident,” the statement added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Woman dies by suicide at orphanage in Mashobra
