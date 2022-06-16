Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman feared drowned in Pong Lake as boat capsizes
A 22-year-old woman is feared drowned while seven others were rescued by the locals after a boat capsized in the Pong Dam Lake near Sihal in Fatehpur subdivision of Kangra district on Wednesday afternoon.
The missing woman has been identified as Sakshi. The police said that six women and two kids of Bari Batrhan village had come to the Pong Lake for performing some rituals.
The missing woman has been identified as Sakshi. The police said that six women and two kids of Bari Batrhan village had come to the Pong Lake for performing some rituals. The woman is feared drowned while seven others were rescued by the locals after a boat capsized in the Pong Dam Lake. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 02:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

A 22-year-old woman is feared drowned while seven others were rescued by the locals after a boat capsized in the Pong Dam Lake near Sihal in Fatehpur subdivision of Kangra district on Wednesday afternoon.

The missing woman has been identified as Sakshi. The local police said that six women and two kids of Bari Batrhan village had come to the Pong Lake for performing some rituals.

They were taking a ride in a wooden boat when it tilted to one side. The helmsman tried to steer the boat to safety but it capsized near the shore.

The locals who were working nearby rushed to the spot and rescued six people, including two kids.

Police have registered a case into the incident and efforts are on to trace the missing persons. The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

