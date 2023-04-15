Woman found dead with throat slit in Rohtak

A woman was found dead, with her throat slit, at an under-construction house in Shastri Nagar near Hisar Bypass on Friday, said police. Her body also bore injuries on other parts of the body. A woman was found dead, with her throat slit, at an under-construction house in Shastri Nagar near Hisar Bypass on Friday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the police, the woman was a native of Motihari, Bihar, who was residing in the Shastri Nagar area of Rohtak with her family. She had left home to deposit loan instalments when she went missing, family members said.

After getting information about her body being found, a police team reached the spot and sent it for post-mortem. An FSL team is being called to gather evidence. Some empty glasses were also found lying near the body indicating someone’s presence at the spot. However, the exact reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

The police are trying for statements from people living nearby and apart from that statements of the deceased’s husband have also been recorded.

The deceased’s brother-in-law said, “My brother works in a factory and my sister-in-law used to stay at home. She left the house yesterday to deposit the loan instalment. But in the afternoon, I got the information about her death and when I went to the spot, there were deep wounds on her throat. I have no idea who has killed her.”

Nafe Singh, investigating officer of the case said, “A police team had reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported. They sent the body to Rohtak PGI for post-mortem. A case has been registered on the basis of the statement of the deceased husband and soon the accused will be arrested.”