Woman loses gold earrings after accepting car ride in Panchkula

Updated on Sep 15, 2022 01:29 AM IST

Two women offered a 60-year-old woman a lift in their car at Nada Sahib village in Panchkula and stole her gold earrings, police said on Wednesday

Woman said she accepted a lift from two women, but after she got off the car, she realised that her gold earrings were missing, while the woman had already left. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Two women offered a 60-year-old woman a lift in their car at Nada Sahib village and stole her gold earrings, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, Gurdev Kaur, a resident of Nada Sahib village, told the police that she was walking to the Nada Sahib gurdwara on Tuesday, when two women in a car stopped near her. The women, who were in their late 40s, spoke to her affably, claiming that they knew her and offered to drop her at the gurdwara in their car.

Kaur said she accepted the ride, but after she got off the car, she realised that her gold earrings were missing, while the woman had already left.

On her complaint, police registered a case under Sections 379 (theft) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station.

Immigration fraud: 2 booked for cheating Haryana man of 19.65 lakh

Two owners of a Chandigarh-based consultancy firm have been booked for duping a man of 19.65 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad.

The accused have been identified as Kamal and Vikas, owners of Pacific Solution Point, Sector 34.

They have booked based on the complaint of one Surinder Singh hailing from Kaithal, Haryana.

Surinder told police that he accused duo had taken 19.65 lakh from him to send him and his family abroad. But, they failed to do so and didn’t return his money either. A cheating case has been registered against the two men at the Sector 34 police station.

