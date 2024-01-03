Woman murders ex with aide’s help

Police on Tuesday arrested a woman and her aide for murdering her ex-boyfriend, after the body of the 25-year-old victim was fished out from of Western Jamuna Canal (WJC) near Barota village of Karnal on Tuesday. Inspector Mohan Lal, in charge CIA-2 unit of Karnal police, said they have arrested Gulshan and the woman Surender Kaur on murder charges after the body was found. (iStock)

The deceased Sumit Kumar is a resident of Mughal Majra village of Kunjpura town of the district.

According to the family, Sumit went missing onDecember 23. Following their complaint, a missing person case was registered on December 24.

Police, on suspicion, had apprehended Surender Kaur and Gulshan, who confessed to the crime.

The accused had thrown Kumar’s body into the canal near Kurali village, and it was being searched for the last week, said police officials.

