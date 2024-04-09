Woman paraded naked in Tarn Taran: HC takes suo motu cognisance, seeks Punjab govt’s response

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has taken suo motu cognisance of an incident wherein a 55-year-old woman was allegedly paraded naked in Tarn Taran on March 31. The HC bench of acting chief justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Lapita Banerji has sought response from the state government by April 30 (HT)

The state government had informed the court that an FIR has been registered and five accused have been arrested. The mobile used for making the video has also been confiscated and further investigation is underway, the state’s counsel had informed the bench. The court, while fixing the matter for April 30, asked the state government to file a status report on the probe.

As per reports, the 55-year old woman was allegedly paraded semi-naked after her son married a girl against the wishes of her family. The incident took place on March 31, but it came to light last week after videos of it started making rounds of the social media. According to the victim, her 19-year-old son married a girl living in their neighbourhood a month ago, but her family was against it. Following this, the girl’s mother instigated her family members to “teach a lesson”, the 55-year-old victim had told the media.

“I am reminded of the historical event that had taken place during Mahabharat era, i e. ‘Chirharan of Draupadi’ at the behest of Kauravas and silence of the Pandavas, including Bhisham Pitamah, which ultimately resulted into bloodshed of thousands of people in Mahabharat war. Centuries later, an ordinary common man does not expect that a nyay pranali (judicial system) would be a moot spectator in an such incident, happening sinfully and openly under the nose of the administration,” the administrative judge of the Tarn Taran, justice Sanjay Vashisth observed in his note sent to the acting chief justice recommending suo motu action.

Justice Vashisth further added that while nothing can be commented on the facts of the case but the actions/ steps taken by the administration, status of investigation, must be examined.

“…Cognisance of the incident is required to be taken up suo motu because the HC cannot be a moot spectator of incidents like this, where the respect and modesty of a woman is outraged. And despite taking the required steps, the police and other authorities concerned show or adopt a lacklustre attitude and do not initiate proper action,” he further noted, adding that it also needed to be checked what steps were taken for redressal of the agony and grievance of the victim and her family member.