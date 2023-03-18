Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman rams SUV into three parked vehicles in Chandigarh’s Sector 37, flees

Woman rams SUV into three parked vehicles in Chandigarh’s Sector 37, flees

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 18, 2023 02:15 AM IST

Chandigarh Police said CCTV footage from the house showed the woman manoeuvring a turn, before suddenly speeding up and hitting the three vehicles around 12.30 am.

An unidentified woman rammed her SUV into two cars and a scooter parked outside a house in Sector 37 on the intervening night between Thursday and Friday.

The crash was captured in the CCTV camera of the house where the vehicles were parked. A search is on for the SUV driver, said Chandigarh Police. (HT)
The loud bang of the crash woke up the vehicle owners, who rushed out, but a man accompanying the woman took over the SUV’s wheel and helped her flee the scene.

The vehicle owners have lodged a complaint at the Sector-39 police station. Police are working to trace the car driver and arrest her.

