Woman rams SUV into three parked vehicles in Chandigarh’s Sector 37, flees

An unidentified woman rammed her SUV into two cars and a scooter parked outside a house in Sector 37 on the intervening night between Thursday and Friday. The crash was captured in the CCTV camera of the house where the vehicles were parked. A search is on for the SUV driver, said Chandigarh Police. (HT)

Police said CCTV footage from the house showed the woman manoeuvring a turn, before suddenly speeding up and hitting the three vehicles around 12.30 am.

The loud bang of the crash woke up the vehicle owners, who rushed out, but a man accompanying the woman took over the SUV’s wheel and helped her flee the scene.

The vehicle owners have lodged a complaint at the Sector-39 police station. Police are working to trace the car driver and arrest her.