Woman separated from Sikh family during Partition reunited at Kartarpur
Seventy-five years after she was separated from her family during the violence at the time of Partition, a woman born in a Sikh family who was adopted and raised by a Muslim couple met her brothers from India at Kartarpur in Pakistan’s Punjab province, according to a media report on Wednesday.
At the time of Partition, Mumtaz Bibi, who was born in a Sikh family, was an infant lying on the body of her mother, killed by a mob, the Dawn newspaper reported.
A couple named Muhammad Iqbal and Allah Rakhi adopted the baby girl and raised her as their own daughter, naming her Mumtaz Bibi. After Partition, Iqbal settled at Varika Tian village in Sheikhupura district of Pakistan’s Punjab province.
Iqbal and his wife did not tell Mumtaz that she was not their daughter. Two years ago, Iqbal’s health suddenly deteriorated and he told Mumtaz that she was not his real daughter and that she belonged to a Sikh family.
After Iqbal’s death, Mumtaz and her son Shahbaz started searching for her family through social media.
They knew the name of Mumtaz’s real father and the village (Sidrana) in Patiala district of Punjab (India) where they settled after being forced to leave their native home.
Both the families connected through social media. Subsequently, Mumtaz’s brothers Gurmeet Singh, Narendra Singh and Amrinder Singh, accompanied by other family members, reached Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur. Mumtaz along with her family members also reached there and met her lost brothers after 75 years, the report said.
The Kartarpur Corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district in India’s Punjab state. The 4-km corridor provides visa-free access to Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit Darbar Sahib.
-
TMC MLA questioned by CBI in connection with murder of BJP worker
A Trinamool Congress legislator Paresh Paul was questioned by sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation for around three hours on Wednesday in connection with the investigation of the murder of a Bharatiaya Janata Party worker on May 2, 2021, soon after the Trinamool Congress government returned to power in the state. Abhijit Sarkar, a BJP worker family members alleged that Sarkar was murdered on the orders of Paul. Paul, however, rubbished the allegations.
-
Fire breaks out in Rohini court
New Delhi: A fire broke out in a room adjacent to the judges' chamber on the second floor of the Rohini district and sessions court on Wednesday, with officials saying that nobody was injured and that the fire was doused in some hours. The North Delhi Lawyers' Association said that such incidents of fire in court premises are very frightening for petitioners, advocates and judges.
-
CM Bommai announces ₹5 lakh compensation to those killed in Bengaluru rains
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced compensation of ₹5 lakh to the families of those killed after heavy rainfall led to waterlogging and destruction in Bengaluru. The chief minister has also announced ₹25,000 to each family whose home was flooded. Crumbling infrastructure in parts of Bengaluru have been left battered by unseasonal rains this month, with potholes transforming into death traps for unwary bikers and pedestrians. A third managed to escape.
-
Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale sent to jail for 14 days over Facebook post
Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale, who was arrested on May 14 on the charge that a Facebook post a day earlier defamed Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by a Thane court on Wednesday. Chitale, who has acted in Marathi serials, shared a verse in Marathi, purportedly penned by advocate Nitin Bhave, that verse allegedly made personal attacks on Pawar's health and demeanour.
-
Railway employee crushed by train in Greater Noida: Police
A railway employee died on duty after Sunil Kumar Verma (33) was allegedly run over by a train in Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said. Sunil Kumar Verma (33) was working on the rail track segment near Dadri when the incident involving the Ranchi Garib Rath Express train occurred around 10.30 am, they added.
