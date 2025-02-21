Woman’s death at Rajouri hospital sparks protest, probe ordered

A 28-year-old pregnant woman died of pregnancy complications at the Government Medical College in Rajouri, triggering a protest by her kin who alleged medical negligence on Thursday. The district administration has ordered a probe, officials said. Additional district commissioner Raj Kumar Thapa, GMC-Rajouri principal Dr AS Bhatia and chief medical officer have been asked to conduct an investigation.

Kiran Devi, 28, wife of Yash Pal of Mandir Ghala village, died due to alleged negligence by doctors inside labour room of the GMC, her kin said. The angry protesters demanded stern action against the “guilty”.

The probe, ordered by the district administration, will be conducted by additional district commissioner Raj Kumar Thapa, GMC-Rajouri principal Dr AS Bhatia and chief medical officer.

“The administration has given us 15 days to conduct the probe and find out the reason behind the death. It is a case of intra-uterine death,” said Thapa. He informed that the woman had 17-week pregnancy but the infant had already died inside her womb.

GMC principal Dr AS Bhatia said, “The woman was hospitalised a couple of days ago. Since it was a case of intra-uterine death, there are clear guidelines to deal with such cases. In such cases, doctors try to induce labour pain through injections so as to ensure a normal delivery.”

“The guidelines were followed, injection to induce labour pain was administered but the woman died during treatment. I have ordered a probe to be conducted within a week to ascertain reasons behind the patient’s death. If anyone was found guilty, strict action under rules will be initiated against him,” said Dr Bhatia.

He also informed that the family of the deceased didn’t agree for post-mortem.