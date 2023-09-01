News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: 34-year-old woman ends life, husband held for abetment

Mohali: 34-year-old woman ends life, husband held for abetment

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Sep 01, 2023 03:28 AM IST

The woman, who worked as a domestic help, had left a suicide note, in which she blamed her husband for her death

Two days after a 34-year-old woman died after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance at home at Tida village in Mullanpur on August 29, police have arrested her husband for abetment to suicide.

In a suicide note, the deceased alleged that her husband was a drug addict and used to assault her. (HT File)
In a suicide note, the deceased alleged that her husband was a drug addict and used to assault her. (HT File)

The woman, who worked as a domestic help, had left a suicide note, in which she blamed her husband for her death. She alleged that her husband was a drug addict and used to assault her.

The accused was booked on the complaint of the deceased’s father. He stated that his daughter had been married for three years and had three children. He alleged that his son-in-law beat up his daughter on August 27, following which she consumed a poisonous substance.

She was taken to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, from where she was referred to PGIMER. She was discharged after treatment on August 28, but on August 29, the victim’s health deteriorated again and she died on the way to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

On the father’s complaint, the Mullanpur police registered a case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused and arrested him.

