 Woman’s murder in Panchkula: Police groping in the dark - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Woman's murder in Panchkula: Police groping in the dark

Woman’s murder in Panchkula: Police groping in the dark

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Feb 16, 2024 09:18 AM IST

The body was found around 11.40 am, 3 km away from her house, with deep injury marks on the head and near the eyes; ruling out sexual assault, police suspect that the victim was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon amid a fight over drugs

A day after a woman was found murdered at a vacant plot in IT Park, Sector 22, police remained clueless about the perpetrator.

Police revealed that the deceased woman had been identified as Shivani, 35, who lived in Old Panchkula. (HT File Photo)
Police revealed that the deceased woman had been identified as Shivani, 35, who lived in Old Panchkula. (HT File Photo)

On Thursday, police revealed that the woman had been identified as Shivani, 35, who lived in Old Panchkula. She was separated from her husband and their five children lived with him.

The body was found around 11.40 am, 3 km away from her house, with deep injury marks on the head and near the eyes. Ruling out sexual assault, police suspect that the victim was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon amid a fight over drugs.

Police are scanning footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area, but have yet to make breakthrough.

A case under Section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Chandimandir police station.

