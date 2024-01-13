Women farmers from Hisar meet Vice-President Dhankhar
Jan 13, 2024 08:14 PM IST
The Vice-President told the women farmers not to discriminate between boys and girls. He urged the women to motivate their younger generation to come forward in agriculture trade. Dhankhar said those children going to ‘akhara’ are fit and they are away from consuming drugs.
Women farmers from Hisar visited Parliament house on Friday and met Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar.
The Vice-President also told the women farmers to strengthen the brotherhood at village level. The Vice-President at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University, Hisar, had promised the women farmers to call them to Parliament.
