Women farmers from Hisar meet Vice-President Dhankhar

Women farmers from Hisar visited Parliament house on Friday and met Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar interacts with farmers from ICAR- Central Institute for Research on Buffaloes, Sirsa Road, Hisar, Haryana, in Parliament house, in New Delhi. (ANI)

The Vice-President told the women farmers not to discriminate between boys and girls. He urged the women to motivate their younger generation to come forward in agriculture trade. Dhankhar said those children going to ‘akhara’ are fit and they are away from consuming drugs.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The Vice-President also told the women farmers to strengthen the brotherhood at village level. The Vice-President at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University, Hisar, had promised the women farmers to call them to Parliament.