Women’s Congress to meet Rahul, push for immediate quota

The All India Mahila Congress is set to escalate its demand for enhanced political representation during a meeting with Rahul Gandhi in Kangra on Thursday. AICC secretary and state Mahila Congress in-charge Surbhi Verma interacting with the media in Shimla on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

AICC secretary and state Mahila Congress in-charge Surbhi Verma said on Wednesday that the organisation will use Gandhi’s visit to Kangra, where he is attending the final session of a 10-day regional training workshop, to advocate for structural changes.

Interacting with the media, Verma said, “The organisation is pushing for concrete arrangements to secure one-third representation for women in legislative bodies and within the party structure.”

This push comes as the party concludes a marathon training session for district presidents from Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh, which has been underway since April 21.

The Mahila Congress intends to urge the Leader of Opposition to champion the immediate enforcement of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, seeking the guaranteed 33% reservation across all 543 Lok Sabha seats without further delay.

Accusing the BJP of tactical delays, Verma said, “The BJP has stalled the process and is now making allegations against Congress and others. Women across the country have united and fought for their rights, and together we can ensure that 33% reservation becomes a reality.”

While the Mahila Congress has already initiated an outreach campaign—including a plan to flood the Prime Minister’s Office with one lakh postcards—their active street protests in Himachal Pradesh are currently on hold due to the Model Code of Conduct in place for the upcoming panchayati raj elections. However, the organisation has signalled that this pause is only temporary, with plans to intensify nationwide demonstrations and mobilise workers in Delhi and across various states to force the long-pending reservation demand into reality through collective action and high-level political pressure.