Women’s Day: Sakshi Malik visits Shambhu barrier, slams govt for not fulfilling promises

Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik visited the Shambhu barrier where agitating farmers celebrated the International Women’s Day with much fanfare on Friday. Olympic bronze medalist wrestler Sakshi Malik addresses the women farmers on the occasion of International Women's Day amid the farmers' Delhi Chalo protest march, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, in Patiala on Friday. (ANI)

The Shambhu barrier, where farmers have been staging a sit-in since February 13 to press for their demands, saw a marked increase in the number of women protesters on Friday.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Addressing the gathering, Malik said, “From farmers’ struggle to the fight against sexual harassment of women wrestlers, women from Punjab and Haryana have always been at the forefront of any fight against injustice. We, women from Haryana and Punjab, will continue to fight against injustices.”

Malik said that she had also participated in the 2020-21 farmers’ stir against the farm laws and the government had then promised to meet the demand of the minimum support price (MSP). “I ask the government to fulfil the pending demand of MSP which the government had assured in 2021. We had also protested at Jantar Mantar last year against the sexual harassment of women wrestlers. We were then assured that all our demands will be met but that was not the case,” said Malik, who is the only Indian female wrestler to win a medal at the Olympic Games.

She further said that it was shocking that Haryana Police used tear gas shells and bullets against farmers which led to the death of Shubh Karan Singh.

Meanwhile, women farmer leaders said that women would play an important role in the daily affairs of the Morcha, and in the Rail Roko campaign to be held on March 10. The leaders said that women farmers would stop the trains along with male farmers.