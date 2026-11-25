Construction of a world-class shooting range in Sector 32 has begun with the first phase of the ₹110-crore project underway. The construction company has been given a deadline of June 2028 to complete the project and has already finished work on the front boundary wall. The construction company has been given a deadline of June 2028 to complete the project. (HT File) more

Spread over around 9 acres, the facility will have a three-storey (G+2) building equipped with international-standard shooting infrastructure. The Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) has been entrusted with executing the project.

The complex will have separate ranges for 10m, 20m and 50m shooting events, enabling it to host state, national and international competitions. It will be equipped with advanced electronic targets, digital scoring and ranking systems. An estimated ₹35 crore will be spent on weapons and ammunition facilities.

The building will also feature centralised air-conditioning, CCTV surveillance, access-control systems, lifts and renewable energy infrastructure. Other facilities will include a VIP lounge, spectator gallery, media and broadcast rooms, conference rooms and a dining area.

At present, shooters from Panchkula and neighbouring areas depend largely on the shooting range in Sector 25, Chandigarh, for practice. The new facility is expected to provide local athletes with international-standard infrastructure in their own city.

The state government has also decided to allow shooters from neighbouring Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, as well as Chandigarh, to use the facility.