World Literacy Day celebrated at schools in Ludhiana

Green Grove

At Green Grove Public School, students presented speeches and PPTs showcasing the importance of education. Principal Suzy George lauded them for their efforts.

BVM USN

Ludhiana At BVM, USN, students learnt the significance and relevance of literacy and adult learning in a progressive nation. A plethora of online activities were held to polish their reading and writing skills. A group discussion on the literacy rates of various states of India was organised for the students of Class 8.

BVM, Dugri

Ludhiana At Bhartiya Vidya Mandir High School, Dugri, the occasion was celebrated with fervor and enthusiasm. Teacher Richa apprised students of the importance and need of education. Students participated in a poster-making activity to spread awareness about the importance of literacy. They recited poems promoting the importance of education.

Covid camp held at GNKCW

Ludhiana A free Covid vaccination camp was organised at Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Gujarkhan Camps, Model Town, on Wednesday. A total of 250 doses were administered to students, teaching and non-teaching staff and some local residents.

Ritika wins the best female cadet award

Ludhiana Ritika Kapoor, a Btech student of Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College won the best female cadet competition (senior wing). She received a cheque of ₹4,500 from Colonel Naresh Kumar, Commanding Officer of 3-Punjab battalion, NCC Ludhiana. Ritika was chosen the best cadet out of eight battalions, which participated in the competition.

Kids learn importance of eating healthy

Ludhiana World Nutrition Day was celebrated at SDP (parchark) Senior Secondary School, Hazuri Road. The aim was to motivate the students to eat a healthy and balanced diet and avoid junk food.

Students learn first-aid techniques

Ludhiana GMT Public School organised various interactive activities to highlight the importance of first-aid. Teachers Monika Arya and Harminder Kaur displayed various steps to be taken in case of medical emergencies.

Badminton: Arunima closes in on 6th title

Ludhiana Arunima Paul entered the finals of the Under-19 singles championship after defeating Tarishi in two straight sets on the fifth day of the Ludhiana District Badminton Championship being organised at Shastri Hall, near Guru Nanak Stadium, on Wednesday. If she wins the final on Thursday, it will be her 6th title win in this tournament.