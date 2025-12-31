X-ray technician held for sexually assaulting minor in Ambala

The Ambala police on Wednesday said that they have arrested a technician posted at Ambala Cantonment’s sub-divisional civil hospital for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl. Inspector Surender Kumar, SHO, Ambala Cantt police station said that the crime came to light when a nine-year-old girl went to the hospital for X-ray with her elder sister on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Amit Kumar, 32, a resident of Kannauj and has been working in the X-ray department of the hospital for the last one year, police said.

He was presented before a court and sent to judicial custody, the police added.

Inspector Surender Kumar, SHO, Ambala Cantt police station said that the crime came to light when a nine-year-old girl went to the hospital for X-ray with her elder sister on Tuesday.

The SHO said that a complaint was filed that the man sexually assaulted the minor girl, following which a case was registered under Section 6 of POCSO Act and he was arrested.

“It was also found that a rape case was also registered against him in 2017 at Tundla police station of Firozabad district in UP. The accused also disclosed that he was earlier employed as a sub-inspector with CRPF, records of which are being verified,” the cop added.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Chitra Sarwara raised questions on his appointment at the hospital despite a case of heinous crime already lodged against him and claimed that the accused was politically backed.

“If a civil hospital, where people go seeking treatment and relief, becomes a place of fear and humiliation for children, it is not just a crime, but a failure of the administration. What happened under the guise of a medical procedure like an X-ray actually exposes the systemic flaws within the system and raises the question of what deficiencies exist in the system that allow such lapses to occur, enabling a person previously accused of sexual abuse to secure a permanent job there,” she said.

Three held for abducting, raping Class 12 girl

Rohtak The Jind police on Wednesday arrested three persons for allegedly abducting and raping a 17-year-old class 12 girl when she was returning home from school on December 22.

The accused have been identified as Sahil, Bittu and Rohit, all residents of Jind district.

In her complaint to the police, the girl’s mother said that her daughter went to school on December 22 and she did not return home after school hours.

“When we searched for my daughter, she was found unconscious at some distance from the school,” the girl’s mother said in the complaint.

Sadar Jind police station house officer (SHO) Baljeet Singh said that the girl told them that the accused abducted her in a car whe she left the school and took her to an abandoned place, where they raped her.

“The girl said that the accused threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone. The accused were booked under Sections 96, 137(2), 64(1), 351(3), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita act and Sections 4 and 17 of the POCSO Act. The accused will be produced in the court and remand will be sought,” the SHO added.