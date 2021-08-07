Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera shot dead in Punjab’s Mohali town

Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, alias Vicky Middukhera, was shot dead in Sector 71, Mohali, on Saturday morning.

Police said two of four masked men chased down Middukhera and fired at him repeatedly as he was about to sit in his sports utility vehicle after visiting the office of a property dealer at Mataur market in Sector 71 around 10.30am.

The two shooters fired about 20 rounds, while the two others remained seated in their vehicle.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said that the youth wing leader died on the spot. His brother Ajay had contested the local municipal corporation elections against the son of former Mohali SAD mayor Kulwant Singh.

A CCTV grab of the two assailants firing at Vicky Middukhera in the parking of a market in Sector 71, Mohali, on Saturday morning. (HT Photo)

Ran for life as licensed pistol lay in SUV

Eyewitnesses said Vicky was about to sit in his white SUV when the firing began. He ran for his life for about 500 metres but collapsed at the gate of the Community Centre in Sector 71, Mohali.

Vicky used to carry a licensed pistol that was kept in his vehicle but did not get a chance to grab it.

Incident caught on CCTV, probe on

The entire incident was caught on a CCTV installed in the area and shows the shooters were waiting for Vicky. They started firing as he sat in his vehicle, prompting him to run out for cover.

The body was kept in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, for post-mortem.

Mohali district police chief Satinder Singh was at the spot. A case of murder was registered at the Mataur police station.

Police suspect an old rivalry could have led to the murder.

The police have impounded the SUV and recovered empty cartridges from the incident site.

Vicky Middukhera with Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal. He joined the SAD’s student wing in 2013 and was its Chandigarh unit in-charge till last year. (HT file photo)

Active student leader of Panjab University

Middukhera was a student leader and president of the Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU), Chandigarh. He was in SOPU in 2007 and 2008 and later joined the SAD’s student wing Students Organisation of India (SOI) in 2013.

Till 2020, he was in-charge of the SOI’s Chandigarh unit.

He had actively campaigned for the SAD in the assembly and parliamentary elections in Punjab.