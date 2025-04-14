Youth attacked with swords, rods at Baltana market in Zirakpur

In another shocking incident of violence, a youth was attacked with swords, rods and sticks in broad daylight at Baltana, Zirakpur. Though police have yet to identify the victim and the accused, the FIR was lodged following the complaint of head constable Ramandeep Singh, posted at the Baltana police post. (HT)

After CCTV footage of the attack came to fore, Zirakpur police booked six unknown assailants on Sunday.

As per the complainant, while he, along with other cops, was on patrolling duty in Baltana, he received information that five-six persons wielding swords, rods and sticks attacked a youth outside Bajrang grocery store in Baltana market around 3 pm on Saturday.

A CCTV camera at the market captured the attack. As per the footage, both suspects and the victim seemed minors, said police. The victim, who was being chased by the assailants, tried to fight off the attack.

As a shopkeeper stepped out of his shop on noticing the brawl, both parties fled in separate directions.

“There is a possibility that the victim suffered injuries and the suspects also threatened him with dire consequences before fleeing the spot,” the complainant stated in the FIR.

Zirakpur DSP Jaspinder Singh Gill said taking cognisance of the CCTV footage, police immediately registered a case against the unknown assailants. “Investigation is ongoing and the accused will be nabbed soon,” he added.

All accused have been booked under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint), 190 (unlawful assembly) and 351(3) (threats involving death, grievous hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Zirakpur police station.