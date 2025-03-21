Youth bludgeoned with brick in Chandigarh’s Burail village, critical

A Burail resident is on ventilator support after he was brutally bludgeoned with a brick by a youth at the village on Thursday night. The victim, Arjit, was rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh, in critical condition and remains on ventilator support. (HT Photo)

The victim, identified as Arjit, sustained grievous head and ear injuries. The accused, who was seen having dinner with the victim right before the assault, is absconding, leaving motive behind the attack unclear, said police.

Nand Lal, a 26-year-old waiter at Hotel Diamond Ring, witnessed the shocking attack.

He told the police that while standing outside the hotel around 10 pm, he heard loud noises outside Amar Sales Medical Store and rushed to the scene. “I saw a young boy repeatedly striking a man’s head with a brick near the parking lot railing. Even in my presence, he continued the assault before escaping on a bicycle,” Lal stated in his police complaint.

CCTV footage from the area showed the accused arriving on a bicycle before launching a violent assault on Arjit. Police sources said the accused was known to the victim, and the duo was seen dining together before the altercation turned violent.

Police have launched a manhunt after lodging an FIR under Section 109 (1) (attempt to murder) of BNS.