 Youth dies after falling from 4th floor of Shimla medical college's girl's hostel
Monday, Aug 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Youth dies after falling from 4th floor of Shimla medical college’s girl’s hostel

ByPress Trust of India, Shimla
Aug 19, 2024 08:22 AM IST

A 23-year-old youth died here after allegedly falling from the fourth floor of a girl’s hostel of a medical college, police said on Sunday. Police said they received information that the youth fell while allegedly attempting to enter the girl’s hostel of Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla.

Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said locals informed police about the incident around 1 am on Sunday. (iStock)

Karan Patial, a resident of Palampur in Kangra, was a student of a private university in Solan, they said.

Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said locals informed police about the incident around 1 am on Sunday. He was rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) where he was declared brought dead by doctors, the SP said.

The officer added that further investigation was underway.

Chandigarh
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 19, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
