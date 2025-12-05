Search
Fri, Dec 05, 2025
Zila Parishad polls: SAD moves HC, seeks probe into ‘audio clip’ involving Patiala SSP

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 05, 2025 04:48 am IST

A public interest litigation (PIL) filed by SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema was taken up for urgent hearing after a request in this regard was raised by his counsel and was taken up by the bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sajiv Berry in the afternoon.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday moved the Punjab and Haryana high court, alleging misuse of police machinery to subvert the electoral process in Punjab for Zila Parishad polls.

The plea demanded an independent probe into an audio clip allegedly of Patiala senior superintendent of police instructing officers to deploy cops as a “partisan force to sabotage opposition candidates” during the nomination process.

The plea demanded an independent probe into an audio clip allegedly of Patiala senior superintendent of police instructing officers to deploy cops as a “partisan force to sabotage opposition candidates” during the nomination process. The plea also demanded to deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CRPF) or independent observers till the conduct of elections.

During the hearing, senior advocate Ashok Aggarwal submitted that the recording revealed a “premeditated criminal conspiracy” meant to ensure uncontested victories for ruling party candidates, in violation of the model code of conduct and Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution.

When the court enquired whether the complaint had been raised before the state election commission, the court was apprised that the same had been done and also supplied a copy of the representation to the court.

Punjab advocate general MS Bedi opposed the plea and termed it “not maintainable”. “The PIL is politically motivated and filed by a former cabinet minister of the Akali government. It is a political interest litigation,” he said.

He also questioned claims being made in regard to the alleged audio clip of a conversation between SSP-Patiala and other officers of the district in which he allegedly is heard issuing instructions.

While deferring the hearing for Monday, the court, during an open court hearing, said the state government and the state election commission may file their responses by then.

