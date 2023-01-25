Zirakpur man booked for repeatedly raping woman

Police on Monday booked a local resident for repeatedly raping and assaulting a woman.

The woman told the police that the accused, Prince Dhawan, used to visit her house in Kalka, Panchkula. On April 2, 2021, he took her along on the pretext of purchasing some clothes.

But he instead took her to a hotel in Baltana, Zirakpur, where he assaulted and raped her. He also clicked some objectionable pictures and threatened to kill her parents if she revealed the matter to anyone. Thereon, he kept blackmailing her and raped her again after calling her to the same hotel.

She said even after she got married, Dhawan continued to blackmail her. After she approached the Kalka police, they lodged a zero FIR and transferred the case to Zirakpur police, who booked the accused under Section 376 (2) (n) (repeated rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Efforts are on to arrest him.