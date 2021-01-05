e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2021-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Chandigarh-Patna flight to resume on January 15

Chandigarh-Patna flight to resume on January 15

Just days after the flight made its maiden journey on March 5 last year, it was discontinued due to the Covid-19 pandemic

cities Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 00:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

After a gap of nearly 10 months, Indigo Airlines is set to resume the direct flight to Patna from Chandigarh on January 15. To be operated six days a week, it will once again give direct connectivity to those visiting Takht Sri Patna Sahib, a gurdwara that commemorates the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh.

Just days after the flight made its maiden journey on March 5 last year, it was discontinued, following the closure of air connectivity due to Covid-19 pandemic.

An airline spokesperson said it has already started online bookings. One-way travel will cost around ₹4,105 per person, subject to flexi-fare policy.

The flight will depart from Chandigarh at 11:45am and will cover the distance in approximately two hours to reach Patna at 1:35pm. It will take off on its return journey at 6:10pm and land in Chandigarh at 8:15pm.

At present, 33 flights are arriving and departing from Chandigarh on six days a week from Monday to Saturday and only 16 flights are operating on Sunday. Domestic destinations covered are Goa, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Srinagar, Leh, Dharamshala, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. Weekly international flights to Dubai and Sharjah are also operating.

top news
India starts UNSC term vowing to speak against terrorism
India starts UNSC term vowing to speak against terrorism
No solution was found as farmers ‘adamant’ on rollback of farm laws: Tomar
No solution was found as farmers ‘adamant’ on rollback of farm laws: Tomar
Himachal Pradesh becomes 4th state to report bird flu cases
Himachal Pradesh becomes 4th state to report bird flu cases
Supreme Court’s judgment on Central Vista project on Tuesday
Supreme Court’s judgment on Central Vista project on Tuesday
‘2020 was the 8th warmest year in India’: IMD
‘2020 was the 8th warmest year in India’: IMD
‘From Andhra to Assam’: How states are gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination
‘From Andhra to Assam’: How states are gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination
India’s-Russia defence deal may trigger US sanctions: Congressional report
India’s-Russia defence deal may trigger US sanctions: Congressional report
‘I’m from farmer family...’: Vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech’s MD on controversy
‘I’m from farmer family...’: Vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech’s MD on controversy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In