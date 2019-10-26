Chandigarh ranks second in AMRUT implementation

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 00:25 IST

Under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs Friday ranked Chandigarh second .

MC commissioner KK Yadav said, “The mission, launched in 2015, focuses on facilities like water supply, sewerage, storm water drainage and green parks.”

The Chandigarh municipal corporation was entrusted to carry out the works to upgrade the infrastructure under AMRUT.

Yadav said, “12 projects costing ₹54 .09 crore — funding for which was provided by Centre— were approved in the city.”

“The MC completed nine out of 12 works and the rest are likely to be completed by year end. About 4,000 new sewer and water supply connections have been released under the scheme. The civic body has also been given ₹1.95 crore incentive for achieving the milestones with respect to reforms,” he said.

Works executed

MC commissioner said, the works undertaken under the scheme are laying of new water supply lines in Deep Complex (Hallomajra), replacement of PVC water supply lines with ductile iron water supply pipes in madrasa and rehabilitation colony in Maloya.

The MC has also provided new water supply lines in the rehabilitation colony at Dadumajra.

Shifting of water supply lines in Indira Colony (Manimajra) and laying of additional sewerage system in Ram Darbar Colony was also done.

MC also developed a green belt in Sector 48 C and D and established water supply testing laboratory.

The commissioner said, “Through these projects, we are able to provide clean drinking water, good sewerage networks to avoid contamination especially in rehabilitation colonies and increase number of children-friendly green parks in the city.”

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 00:25 IST