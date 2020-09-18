Chandigarh’s Covid tally breaches 9,000 mark, toll rises to 106 with five fatalities

cities

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 00:58 IST

The Covid-19 tally in Chandigarh surpassed the 9,000 mark with 288 fresh cases on Thursday. The death toll also climbed to 106 with five residents succumbing to the virus.

On the bright side, Thursday also saw 379 patients being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,062.Of the 9,256 confirmed cases so far, 3,085 remain active.

The 288 cases reported on Thursday included 180 men and 108 women.

The latest fatalities include an 18-year-old woman, from Sector 42, who tested positive after her death at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.

A man from Sector 55, aged 81, died at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. He had diabetes, hypertension and coronary artery disease.

A 57-year-old man from Sector 30 had Type-2 diabetes mellitus. He also died at GMCH-32. A 61-year-old man from Manimajra died at a private hospital in Mohali, while a woman from Sector 28, aged 48, who suffered from sepsis and acute respiratory distress syndrome, died at GMSH-16.

FOUR DEAD IN MOHALI, 278 TEST POSITIVE

Four more people lost the battle against Covid-19 in Mohali on Thursday, taking the district’s toll to 152. As many as 278 residents also tested positive, which took the tally to 7,652.

Those who died on Thursday included a 55-year-old man from Kharar. He was suffering from kidney and lung disease and admitted at a hospital in Sohana.

A 60-year-old woman from Badana village in Dera Bassi died at the Ambala civil hospital. She had diabetes and hypertension. An 80-year-old diabetic man from Desumajra in Kharar died at Gian Sagar Hospital, Banur. A 62-year-old man from Chhat village in Zirakpur also died at the same hospital. He had hypertension.

Among the 278 fresh cases, the maximum, at 73, were from Mohali city, followed by 71 from Dhakoli, 69 from Gharuan, 26 from Kharar, 21 from Kurali, 21 from Kurali, 14 from Dera Bassi and four from Lalru.

Also 236 patients were discharged on Thursday, bringing down the number of active patients to 2,481. A total of 5,019 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

SECTOR-12A MAN PANCHKULA’S 54TH FATALITY

A 54-year-old man from Sector-12A became Panchkula district’s 54th Covid-19 fatality.

According to health officials, he was suffering from comorbidities, including chronic kidney disease, hypertension and diabetes mellitus.

The district also confirmed 112 new infections on Thursday. Panchkula now has 4,608 positive cases, of which 3,339 have been discharged, leaving 1,215 active cases.