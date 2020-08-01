Chandigarh’s Madhav Kaushik appointed Press Council of India member

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 15:03 IST

Chandigarh: Chandigarh poet and prose writer Madhav Kaushik, 66, has been appointed member of the Press Council of India by the president of the National Sahitya Akademi for his expertise in literature and culture.

Kaushik is the president of the Chandigarh Sahitya Akademi and vice-president of the National Sahitya Akademi. He has authored 40 books of poetry and prose.