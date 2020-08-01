e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh’s Madhav Kaushik appointed Press Council of India member

Chandigarh’s Madhav Kaushik appointed Press Council of India member

Chandigarh Sahitya Akademi president Kaushik has authored books of poetry and prose

chandigarh Updated: Aug 01, 2020 15:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Madhav Kaushik has been appointed member of the Press Council of India for his expertise in literature and culture.
Madhav Kaushik has been appointed member of the Press Council of India for his expertise in literature and culture.(HT Photo)
         

Chandigarh: Chandigarh poet and prose writer Madhav Kaushik, 66, has been appointed member of the Press Council of India by the president of the National Sahitya Akademi for his expertise in literature and culture.

Kaushik is the president of the Chandigarh Sahitya Akademi and vice-president of the National Sahitya Akademi. He has authored 40 books of poetry and prose.

top news
10 workers crushed to death after crane collapses in Visakhapatnam shipyard
10 workers crushed to death after crane collapses in Visakhapatnam shipyard
New Education Policy drops Chinese, after listing it in draft version
New Education Policy drops Chinese, after listing it in draft version
China moves PLA battalion across India’s Lipulekh Pass. It’s a signal
China moves PLA battalion across India’s Lipulekh Pass. It’s a signal
Tight security, Covid-19 protocols in Ayodhya ahead of Ram temple event
Tight security, Covid-19 protocols in Ayodhya ahead of Ram temple event
China says it treats Nepal as an ‘equal’ in gushing exchange on 65th year of ties
China says it treats Nepal as an ‘equal’ in gushing exchange on 65th year of ties
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister appeals to PM Modi: ‘Request urgent scan’
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister appeals to PM Modi: ‘Request urgent scan’
‘India were 0/1 and chasing 330’: Gambhir picks Kohli’s best knock
‘India were 0/1 and chasing 330’: Gambhir picks Kohli’s best knock
Watch: Devotees offer prayers as nation celebrates Eid al-Adha amid pandemic
Watch: Devotees offer prayers as nation celebrates Eid al-Adha amid pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In