Chandigarh’s Madhav Kaushik appointed Press Council of India member
Chandigarh Sahitya Akademi president Kaushik has authored books of poetry and prosechandigarh Updated: Aug 01, 2020 15:03 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Chandigarh: Chandigarh poet and prose writer Madhav Kaushik, 66, has been appointed member of the Press Council of India by the president of the National Sahitya Akademi for his expertise in literature and culture.
Kaushik is the president of the Chandigarh Sahitya Akademi and vice-president of the National Sahitya Akademi. He has authored 40 books of poetry and prose.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
top news