Chandigarh to get water for two more hours from September 29

After much delay, UT administrator VP Singh Badnore will commission ₹200-crore Phases 5 and 6 of the Kajauli waterworks on September 28.

It will increase the city’s existing canal water supply from 58 million gallons per day (from first four phases) to 87MGD.

This additional 29MGD supply from the two new phases will also let the municipal corporation (MC) increase water supply to consumers by two hours from September 29 (see box).

“For now, the MC is increasing the supply by an hour each in the morning and evening. We may also start afternoon supply and reduce dependence on tubewells if we are able to create additional storage capacity in near future,” said MC commissioner KK Yadav.

The MC was earlier planning to phase out tubewells instead of increasing the supply hours on commissioning the project. Yadav said phasing out tubewells is not possible till the time additional water storage capacity is created. This may take time, though the MC has already requested the UT administration to release ₹38 crore for the project, he said.

To boost pressure too

Chief engineer Manoj Bansal said additional supply will not only increase supply hours but will boost water pressure too. At present, many areas in the city receive water at moderate pressure because of inadequate availability. There will be no dearth of water with commissioning of the new phases (see box).

The project, which was slated to be executed in April last year, missed five deadlines due to delay in civil works and leakages in pipeline during the trial run.

A senior official dealing with the project said the new lines are working smoothly now and there is no technical issue at the pumping stations. While one station is situated at Kajauli village in Chamkaur Sahib, Rupnagar, the other is at Jandpur village near Kharar.

