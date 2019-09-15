Chandigarh tribunal awards ₹16 lakh relief to 2018 mishap victim’s kin

cities

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 00:09 IST

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of over ₹16 lakh to the family of 20-year-old man who died in a road accident in June 2018.

As per the petition, the accident took place on June 3, 2018, at about 12.30pm when the victim, Guneet Singh, was going from the Chandigarh railway station to Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Landran, in a three-wheeler along with his father Harmeet Singh.

The petition said when Guneet was paying the fare to the driver of the three-wheeler, a speeding canter came from Banur and struck him, leaving him seriously injured. Guneet was taken to Sri Harkrishan Sahib Charitable Hospital in Sohana, Mohali, where he succumbed to his injuries on June 10.

It was stated that the accident took place due to rash and negligent driving of the canter driver without any fault of the deceased.

₹75 lakh sought

Seeking a compensation of ₹75 lakh, the Guneet’s family pleaded that he was self employed and was earning ₹25,000 per month. The petition also said ₹4 lakh was spent on his treatment and ₹50,000 on his funeral.

After hearing the arguments, the tribunal, however, partly allowed the petition and directed New India Assurance Company Limited to pay ₹16,51,369 along with 6% interest per annum from the date of filing of the petition as compensation to the family.

BLURB: 20-year-old was hit by a speeding canter near a college in Landran in June 2018

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 00:09 IST