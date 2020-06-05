e-paper
Changaliwala Dalit murder: Sangrur court dismisses bail plea of accused

Changaliwala Dalit murder: Sangrur court dismisses bail plea of accused

The victim, identified as Jagmail Singh, 37, was allegedly tortured and forced to drink urine.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 19:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
The case was registered under Section 302 (murder) and other sections of the IPC and SC/ST act at Lehra police station.
The case was registered under Section 302 (murder) and other sections of the IPC and SC/ST act at Lehra police station.
         

The Sangrur court dismissed the bail plea of Yadwinder Singh alias Lucky, arrested in the murder case of a Dalit construction worker.

The victim, identified as Jagmail Singh, 37, was allegedly tortured and forced to drink urine.

Police had also arrested three others, including Kamalpreet Singh alias Rinku, his father Amarjeet Singh, and Balwinder alias Binder, all from Changaliwala village, last year.

The case was registered under Section 302 (murder) and other sections of the IPC and SC/ST act at Lehra police station.

