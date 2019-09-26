Chargesheet filed against UT head constable in graft case

cities

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against a Chandigarh Police head constable in the special CBI court in a graft case.

The CBI had arrested the head constable, Dalbir Singh, deputed with the proclaimed offender (PO) and summoned branch of the UT police in Sarangpur, for taking ₹2,000 from a man facing PO proceedings on June 11.

The chargesheet has been filed under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The complainant, Harbhajan Singh, who works as a clerk at the Punjab State Cooperative Bank, Sector 34, had approached the CBI, stating that a local court had issued PO summons against him in a cheque-bounce case under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

“It was Dalbir’s duty to serve the summons, but instead, he threatened Harbhajan with arrest and sought ₹2,000 bribe from him,” said a CBI official, privy to the matter.

Following the complaint, CBI had laid a trap outside the bank, and caught the cop red-handed while accepting the bribe.

The country’s premier investigation agency has arrested at least eight Chandigarh cops on corruption charges in the past four years. All of them were caught red-handed while accepting bribe.

