Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.38 °C, check weather forecast for June 7, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 8, 2024 32.99 °C Very heavy rain June 9, 2024 32.24 °C Heavy intensity rain June 10, 2024 33.78 °C Light rain June 11, 2024 33.39 °C Light rain June 12, 2024 34.1 °C Light rain June 13, 2024 31.31 °C Light rain June 14, 2024 33.17 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 30.83 °C Light rain Kolkata 35.69 °C Broken clouds Chennai 28.81 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 23.9 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 30.67 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 36.06 °C Sky is clear Delhi 38.82 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Chennai today, on June 7, 2024, is 28.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.38 °C and 29.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 06:34 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 8, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.46 °C and 33.69 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 56%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Chennai today stands at 88.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 7, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.