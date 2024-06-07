Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.38 °C, check weather forecast for June 7, 2024
Jun 07, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chennai on June 7, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chennai today, on June 7, 2024, is 28.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.38 °C and 29.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 06:34 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 8, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.46 °C and 33.69 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 56%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chennai today stands at 88.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 7, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 8, 2024
|32.99 °C
|Very heavy rain
|June 9, 2024
|32.24 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|June 10, 2024
|33.78 °C
|Light rain
|June 11, 2024
|33.39 °C
|Light rain
|June 12, 2024
|34.1 °C
|Light rain
|June 13, 2024
|31.31 °C
|Light rain
|June 14, 2024
|33.17 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|30.83 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|35.69 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|28.81 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|23.9 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|30.67 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|36.06 °C
|Sky is clear
|Delhi
|38.82 °C
|Sky is clear
